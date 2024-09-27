Connect with us

CJN To Swear In 87 New SANs Monday

As part of the programmes lined up to formally herald the 2024/2025 legal year of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will swear in 87 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday at the main courtroom of the Court.

A statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Festus Akande on Friday said that the CJN will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address, with a view to highlighting the performance of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2023/2024 legal year.

In the same vein, other leading stakeholders in the Justice Sector will present speeches bordering on the state of the justice sector of the country. These include: Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), and President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), amongst others.

The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation on 22nd July, 2024.

Though the court started sitting on 23rd September, 2024, the new legal year ceremony is now being formally held in accordance with its tradition.

All the programmes outlined to mark the formal commencement of the new legal year will start at 10:00 am in the main courtroom of the Supreme Court, the statement added.

