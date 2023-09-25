Fire Incident Has Nothing To Do With Presidential Election Petition – Supreme Court

Festus Akande, the Supreme Court’s public relations representative, has promised that the Monday morning fire incident won’t have an impact on the petition for the presidential election.

In a conversation with Arise TV on Monday, Akande made this clear.

He claims that nothing in the court will be impacted by the fire incident.

Recall that a wing of the Supreme Court complex situated at the Three-Arm-Zone, Abuja, was engulfed by fire on Monday morning.

The PRO noted, “As a matter of fact, there’s no single connection, and it won’t affect anything in the court.

“This incident occurred in a chamber equipped with a computer and other equipment, as well as a functional library used by any justice occupying such chamber.

Akande added, “The only thing that was affected were the books and computer equipment in the chamber. Even the books are replaceable.

“Also, it has nothing to do with it because it was from an electrical fault, which could happen anywhere, and there are things that happen daily”, he concluded.

