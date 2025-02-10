Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai may have fired a parting shot at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu’s supporters.

El-Rufai has been critical of President Tinubu’s administration and policies, a development many APC supporters attributed to the perceived fallout between him and the presidency.

Some Tinubu’s supporters believe the ex-governor now criticises the APC administration because his ministerial nomination did not scale through.

But El-Rufai has rebuffed the claim, saying his views about Tinubu’s policies would remain unchanged even if he were a member of his cabinet.

The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory also dismissed the narrative that he opposed Tinubu’s emergence during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election.

Countering the narrative that El-Rufai did not support Tinubu’s emergence, an X user, Yusuf Tukur, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, claimed that Tinubu and his allies desperately sought El-Rufai’s support before the election, sang his praises and later accused him of opposing the president.

Tukur tweeted: “When they were desperately seeking @elrufai’s support, @officialABAT and his goons were all over the place singing Malam’s praises. Given their penchant for ingratitude, however, they’ve turned around and claimed that Malam didn’t even support PBAT.”

We did what we did for God, Country and Party, expecting nothing in return. What is unfolding is merely another life experience, @realYusufTukur, and part and parcel of human nature. We have got over it and moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well.

Replying Tukur’s tweet, the ex-governor said his support for Tinubu was for God, Nigeria and the party, adding that the narrative that he opposed the president is part of human nature.

El-Rufai said he has moved on but maintained that the conscience of Tinubu’s allies won’t let them sleep.

“We did what we did for God, Country and Party, expecting nothing in return. What is unfolding is merely another life experience, and part and parcel of human nature. We have got over it and moved on, but their conscience won’t let them sleep well. Thanks anyway,” El-Rufai tweeted.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.