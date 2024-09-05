Consider Nigerians’ Welfare And Reverse Petrol Price Hike, Doctors Tell Tinubu

The Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians by immediately reversing the price hike of petrol to its previous level.

The pump price of petrol was on Tuesday raised to ₦855, ₦897 (depending on the location per litre) from ₦568 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The development has since attracted a lot of reactions from groups and individuals, with many calling for an immediate reversal to the old price.

Joining the call in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr. Saheed Babajide Kehinde, on Thursday, the NMA Lagos said “this unilateral decision has imposed further unbearable hardship on Nigerians, including our members, medical and dental doctors, who are already grappling with severe economic challenges and insecurity.”

The statement added that, “Many of these members are being forced to leave the country in droves due to the dismal economic situation, and this recent development will only exacerbate the already dire circumstances they face.

“The hike in PMS prices comes at a time when Nigerians are enduring unprecedented economic pressures. The impact of this decision will ripple across all sectors, further deepening the mental, social, and emotional stress that citizens are currently experiencing.

“With inflation rates soaring and the cost of living at an all-time high, the sudden spike in petrol prices will not only increase the poverty level across the country but also contribute to rising rates of depression, hospital admissions related to stress-induced medical conditions, social unrest, and even mortality.

“How can we rationalize a situation where doctors, who earn an average of $300 per month, are expected to navigate such astronomical increases in the cost of living? The recent hike in PMS prices has only worsened an already unsustainable economic reality for healthcare professionals, and indeed all Nigerians, making it nearly impossible for them to cope.

“The Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State, calls on His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to urgently intervene in this matter. We urge him to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians by immediately reversing the price hike of PMS to its previous level.

“Such a move will provide much-needed relief to our members and the general public, who are already struggling under the weight of the recent removal of petrol subsidies, escalating inflation, rampant insecurity, high electricity tariffs, and excessive taxation on wages.

“Furthermore, instead of continually burdening the populace with rising fuel prices, we strongly advise the Federal Government to rethink its economic policies. It is high time Nigeria moved towards self-sufficiency in the production of petroleum products, including PMS. We urge the government to expedite efforts to end the importation of petrol and focus on revitalizing our local refineries. Additionally, addressing the persistent insecurity in the country must be a top priority if we are to create a stable environment conducive to economic growth and reduce the ever-widening gap of hardship and poverty among Nigerians.”

The Association said it stands firm in its commitment to advocating for the well-being of all its members, who continue to provide essential healthcare services under increasingly difficult conditions.

“We believe that with decisive and compassionate leadership, Nigeria can overcome these challenges and create a more equitable and sustainable future for all,” it added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.