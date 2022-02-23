Court Bars Femi Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife From Comments on Family, Children

An FCT Family Court at the Magistrate District, Wuse Zone II, has restrained Precious Chikwendu an estranged wife of a former Nigerian aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, from making comments that could lead to the identification of children whose custody issues have been submitted before it for determination, Daily Trust reports.

The presiding judge, Njideka Duru, gave the order following a motion ex-parte moved by the applicant’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, to the effect.

The Judge, thereafter, granted the order of interim injunction restraining Chikwendu “from publishing the names, address, school, photographs or making any comment, presenting any speech or paper whether at a public gathering or during a programme described as ‘Green Shift’ (Apostolic Roundtables) slated for February 24.”

She also granted the order restraining the Chikwendu from commenting “on any social media platform of any information likely to lead to the identification of any of the children whose custody issues have been submitted to this court for determination, pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Adedipe, in the motion ex-parte marked: MN/05/2022 filed on Feb. 14 on behalf of Fani-Kayode, prayed the court for four orders, which include “an order granting leave to the applicant, to amend the originating process filed in this case.

He sought for an order of substituted service on the respondent of the amended originating motion, motion on notice for interlocutory injunction and hearing notice.

The lawyer also sought for an order setting down for hearing in camera, the conduct of any or all proceedings in this case, in the best interest of the children involved; to preserve their respective rights to dignity and privacy.

He also asked the court for an order of interim injunction stopping Chikwendu or associates from making presentations at any public gathering or social media platform of the broken relationship.

The judge, who granted the orders for substituted service and to amend the originating process, also granted reliefs 1, 2, 3 and 4(b) of the application.

The judge adjourned the matter until March 24 for a hearing.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.