Court Documents Reveal Past Legal Dispute Involving Natasha, Husband

Recent reports have surfaced regarding a purported legal dispute between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

A letter from Indemnity Partners, dated November 19, 2020, suggested that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had engaged in a legal case against her husband over allegations including breach of promise of marriage, poisoning, financial loss, and indebtedness.

According to the letter, Emmanuel Uduaghan made persistent amorous advances to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, promising marriage. She allegedly accepted these advances after he assured her of marriage intentions.

The letter mentions that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was involved in significant business ventures, including a N7 billion NDDC and SMEDAN project. It alleges that Uduaghan influenced her to cease pursuing these ventures, except with his approval.

The letter said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan experienced an ectopic pregnancy, leading to the loss of her left fallopian tube and ovary. It further alleged that she suffered physical abuse during this period.

The letter stated that when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan became pregnant again, Uduaghan allegedly insisted on an abortion. It claims that he conspired to induce an abortion by serving her a poisoned meal, which led to a miscarriage.

The letter includes claims of financial losses and demands for compensation, including repayment of a N400 million loan and N10 billion for various services and damages.