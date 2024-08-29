Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Court Strikes Out Suit Against End Bad Governance Protesters, Others

Published

A Federal High Court Sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit instituted against the End bad governance protesters, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Department Of State Services (DSS), and the Chiefs of Army and Defence Staff.

The suit filed by 17 Nigerians against the last nationwide protests was dismissed by the court for want of diligent prosecution.

Justice Peter Lifu terminated the suit on Thursday following the absence of the 17 plaintiffs and 26 defendants in court and without legal representation from the two parties.

Although the suit was fixed for hearing, the judge expressed shock that none of the 17 plaintiffs showed up nor were they represented by any legal practitioner.

The plaintiffs drawn from the six geo-political zones of the country had approached the court seeking an order of the court to terminate the protests because their fundamental rights to freedom of movement, human dignity, right to own property, economic, social and cultural development and right to national peace and security were being breached.

They asked the court to compel the DSS boss, IGP, army chiefs as well and the AGF to enforce their fundamental rights for them by bringing the protesters to order.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Court Stops INEC From Releasing Voters Register For Rivers LG Polls

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from releasing the voters register to the...

July 20, 2024

Big Story

Abdulrasheed Bawa: DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman For Questioning

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa last night was suspended from office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to...

June 15, 2023

News

DSS Says Politicians Planning to Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration

Some key political players are plotting to foist an Interim Government in Nigeria, according to the Department of State Services (DSS). President-Elect Bola Tinubu...

March 30, 2023

News

NNPP Accuses DSS Of Plan To Undermine Kano Gov Election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano State has accused the Department of State Security Service of working in collaboration with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje...

March 16, 2023

Copyright ©