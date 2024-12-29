DSS Officers Neutralize Terrorists in Niger Ambush

Recover AK-47 rifles, motorcycles

At least three notorious bandits were on Friday night neutralized in Dogon Dawa, Mairiga Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, following a well-cordinated ambush by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS).

During the attack, several other bandits fled into the bushes with bullet wounds, while the DSS operatives recovered three AK-47 rifles and three motorcycles from the fleeing bandits.

Security sources said Friday’s ambush by the DSS was the result of weeks of intelligence gathering and the interception and analysis of communication amongst the bandits by the DSS.

According to the sources, the operation was one of the several daring operations carried out by the DSS in the Northwest and Northeast, leading to the neutralizing or capture of several bandits terrorizing innocents in the zones.

The DSS have also led several successful operations against the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast, added the sources.

The intelligence gathered by the DSS, added the security sources, have greatly assisted the military and other security agencies in neutralizing or capturing several terrorists in many parts of the country.

According to the sources, the DSS have, since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Mr. Tosin Ajayi Director-General, ramped up intelligence gathering, and have been generous with sharing such intelligence with the military and other security agencies.

The ramping up of such intelligence by the DSS, and the sharing of such with the military and other sister security agencies, added the sources, have greatly helped in reducing the number of ambushes on military and other security personnel. It also led to the decimation of IPOB elements in the Southeast.

“The successes recorded by the DSS and the assistance they have lent us are just too enormous, especially since President Tinubu appointed a very capable man to head the DSS, ” offered a military officer who chose to remain anonymous.

“I guess most of the successes recorded by the DSS are not being reported in the media because I guess the new DSS DG is sticking to his promise to revert to the covertness which was the hallmark of the DSS in its early years,” said the military officer, adding, “but I can tell you that the DSS have really been greatly assisting us in the military.”

As part of his security reforms, President Tinubu promised to support the DSS in using artificial intelligence combat insecurity in Nigeria.

The President made the promise at at the investiture ceremony of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 17 graduates, in Abuja.

