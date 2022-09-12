Connect with us

COVID-19: UAE Reports 400 New Cases

Published

The UAE has passed the 1 million mark for Covid-19 cases, Leadership reports.

More than 184 million tests have been conducted to date.

The UAE is the 68th country to exceed 1 million infections, data shows.

Case numbers in the Emirates have declined in recent weeks after a surge in infection rates in June.

Mass screening and an extensive vaccination strategy have been key to efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

There have been more than 590 million cases across the world.

Stay-at-home measures and deep-cleaning operations were introduced in the early stages of the outbreak.

Offices and schools were closed as a precautionary measure and flights were grounded when the coronavirus first broke out in early 2020.

Authorities introduced physical distancing and made the wearing of face masks in public mandatory.

Safety measures have been gradually eased in recent months to support a return to normality.

