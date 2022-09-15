Connect with us

CUPP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot to Stop Use of BVAS For 2023 Elections

Nigeria’s opposition Coalition, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has raised alarm over moves to use a secret Court action to stop the use of the BVAS machine in the upcoming 2023 general election, Daily Trust reports.

Addressing a world press conference on Wednesday in Abuja , Spokesperson of the opposition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said the vigilance team of the group following credible intelligence discovered the Suit at the Owerri Federal High Court where it was filed since the 24th August, 2022.

Ugochinyere further alleged that the Chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu is under pressure for the commission to announce a change to Commission’s hard stands on the compulsory use of the BVAS machine for accreditation or get sacked as Chairman of the Commission.

He alleged that the third leg of the plot involves sacking of the INEC’s National Chairman through a suspension, as the plotters know they cannot get the required numbers from the National Assembly for an outright sack.

The Opposition leader also displayed extracts of the National Voters register, which he claimed were part of at least 10 million fake registrations done by one of the political parties.

It said the names were sourced from both within and outside Nigeria including some African countries such as Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Togo, Guinea, Gambia and countries outside Africa including Jamaica, Brazil and New Zealand.

The group thereafter called on international partners, local and international observer groups, civil society and the general public to help it and protect democracy as the success of any of these plots will erode the integrity and credibility of the electoral process and deny Nigerians the sovereign right to freely choose their leaders.

