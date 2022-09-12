Connect with us

Dangote Arrests Driver Over Illegal Haulage

Published

Dangote Group on Sunday said its patrol team arrested one of its drivers over illegal haulage of timber, Punch reports.

According to a statement made available to journalists by the firm’s Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Mr Anthony Chiejina, the driver and the truck were arrested in the North Central zone and handed over to policemen.

The statement added, “The driver was subsequently charged to a Magistrate Court in Akwanga, Nasarawa State for criminal breach of trust where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four months incarceration in a correctional centre.

“While the presiding magistrate ordered that the truck and load be released to the company and owner respectively, he advised the company to file a civil case against the owner of the goods.”

The statement added that in the South-West region, the patrol team noticed a third-party truck with, Dangote logo, parked inside a private company’s yard in Ode Remo, Ogun State while offloading granite stone.

Members of the team were said to have reported the case at Ode Remo Police Station and got both the driver and the truck arrested.

The driver, the statement added, has also been charged to court.

The statement added, “The Dangote drivers’ patrol team has made several more arrests and handed the offending drivers to the police and other relevant authorities for prosecution.

“Dangote Management has therefore renewed the warnings to those who illegally transport materials on Dangote trucks, and asserted that such unauthorised goods shall be confiscated while such drivers and owners would face the full extent of the law.”

The firm solicited the assistance of the public in the fight to rid the organisation of illegal haulage activities.

“We hereby alert the public to report any suspected Dangote Truck driver involved in illegal haulage supported with credible evidence of such act,” the statement added.

