Dangote Crashes Petrol Price To N860 Per Litre In Lagos

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a reduction in the ex-depot (gantry) price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly referred to as petrol, by N65.00, from N890 to N825 per litre, effective from 27th February 2025.

Under the new arrangement, buyers in Lagos would purchase fuel at N860 per litre at MRS outlets.

The price adjustment, according to Dangote was designed to provide essential relief to Nigerians in anticipation of the upcoming Ramadan season, while also supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic recovery policy by alleviating the financial burden on the Nigerian populace.

According to report, Dangote has severally reduced the prices of petrol and other refined petroleum products.

This marks the second price reduction of PMS in February 2025, following a previous decrease of N60.00 earlier in the month.

Additionally, in December 2024, during the yuletide period, the refinery reduced the price of PMS by N70.50, from N970 to N899.50 per litre, as part of its commitment to easing the cost of living and providing relief to Nigerians during the holiday season.

With the latest reduction, the management of the refinery said Nigerians will be able to purchase the Dangote petrol at the following prices in all our partners’ retail outlets.

“For MRS Holdings stations, it will sell for N860 per litre in Lagos, N870 per litre in the South-West, N880 per litre in the North, and N890 per litre in the South-South and South-East respectively.”

“The same product will also be available at the following prices in AP (Ardova Petroleum) and Heyden stations: N865 per litre in Lagos, N875 per litre in the South-West, N885 per litre in the North, and N895 per litre in the South-South and South-East.”

The company assured the public of a consistent supply of petroleum products, with sufficient reserves to meet domestic demand, as well as a surplus for export to enhance the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

It called on marketers to support this initiative, ensuring that Nigerians remain the primary beneficiaries of this effort.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.