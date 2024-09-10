Dangote Refinery: Where National Interest Supercedes Personal Gain – By Best Agbese

The Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company, located in Lekki, a suburb of Lagos, is seven times the size of Victoria Island, another high-end area in Lagos State. The refinery boasts of more than 350 concrete bridges, a port for oil vessels, and approximately 5,000 neatly built apartments for its staff. The refinery also incorporates the largest granulated urea fertilizer complex in Africa and sits on 500 hectares of land.

Considering the gigantic scale of the newest refinery in the world, it would be apt to submit that Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the founder and CEO of the Dangote Group, is the epitome of courage, resilience, and patriotism. His readiness to contribute to the overall development and growth of the nation’s economy is evident in his numerous impactful interventions at critical moments in our nationhood.

Sincerely speaking, it takes great courage for an individual to envision a world-class gigantic project like the Dangote Refinery. In his case, Aliko Dangote not only visualized the possibility of constructing one of the world’s largest refinery plants but also saw it through to realization. For a businessman and entrepreneur to venture into such a capital-intensive project in an unpredictable business environment marked by policy flip-flops and unhealthy politicization is quite remarkable.

Only a patriotic investor who is deeply committed to the unity and economic growth of his country can attempt such a bold step. With this historic move in the oil sector, Aliko Dangote stands alone in the pantheon of patriotic business leaders in Nigeria.

One very notable fact is that the rising price of petroleum products in Nigeria has resulted in significant hardship, particularly for the average Nigerian. While the current hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal, intended to address long-term economic challenges, has had a detrimental impact on many, the immediate effect of the subsidy removal policy has further exacerbated the wealth gap between the rich and the poor.

In the context of this harsh reality, one can conclude that the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company represents a glimmer of hope for Nigerians. As one of the largest refineries in the world, located in Nigeria, the refinery has the potential to refine petroleum products locally, eliminating the need for costly imports that have reduced Nigeria to a “beggar nation” over the past decades.

Local production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) could reduce pricing, as there would be no need to factor in high landing costs associated with fuel importation. The Dangote Refinery, at full capacity, will process 650,000 barrels of crude oil daily, making it competitive with the United States’ largest refinery and over 50% bigger than the largest refinery in Europe.

Although the refinery is intended to refine domestically produced crude to bolster the heavily oil-dependent local economy, which has been marked by crises in recent times, it also can refine foreign crude. While the exit of Shell Exploration Company and other major international oil companies from the domestic market may pose challenges for the Dangote Refinery in terms of crude oil supplies and achieving its goal of changing the narrative in the nation’s oil sector, it is also important to acknowledge that the sheer scale of the Dangote Refinery will nonetheless turn Nigeria into an “oil market juggernaut”.

According to a recent New York Times report, although the refinery has yet to debut in the domestic and international market space, the Dangote Refinery is already making waves in the global market and has affected major market indicators and determinants. Aliko Dangote, the billionaire Nigerian businessman who spearheaded the refinery’s construction and development, is well aware of the challenges facing the nation’s oil and gas sector.

He has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to driving the troubled sector towards efficiency and reliability. His mission is to make a positive impact on the capacity and fortunes of local refineries across the country. To many, including cynics who doubted that an individual could successfully build one of the world’s largest refineries, the knowledge of the refinery’s impact on the global energy index must have generated a highly positive response.

It is noteworthy that the Nigerian economy, which has experienced slow growth over the last 20 years, is set to witness a dramatic turnaround in the coming months. The positive impact of the Dangote Refinery on the nation’s economy will translate to a better standard of living for every Nigerian. It will reflect directly on Nigeria’s foreign reserve, reducing pressure on the Naira and stabilizing commodity and fuel prices.

Certainly, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company is a game-changer for Nigeria, meeting domestic needs and producing a surplus for export. Already, the refinery has resumed production of high-quality Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which is set to enter the domestic market. Aviation fuel and other products are expected to be rolled out into both domestic and international markets within September.

Candidly, Aliko Dangote has put many naysayers to shame. They were wondering how possible it would be for an individual to accomplish what a country or a continent could not achieve. In a nutshell, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company symbolizes not only the strength and potential of Nigeria’s industry but also the dedication, patriotism, and vision of one of Nigeria’s most esteemed business leaders, Alhaji Dr. Aliko Dangote.

Therefore, it is succinctly true to admit with all sense of patriotism that although Aliko Dangote is not a saint, he has given Nigerians something to be proud of as a country. The Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Company may become what Toyota is to Japan and what Citroen is to France – a brand and a source of pride.

Agbese is an oil and gas expert based in Dundee, United Kingdom..