Death Of Two Year Old: We Are Cooperating With Police — School’s Mgt

THE management of Smiley Kids Montessori School in Sangotedo area of Lagos has expressed sadness over the death of a two-year-old pre-school child, who died in the school’s pool on January 15, 2025, saying it was cooperating with the Police for a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

Recall that there had been controversy over the actual cause of the pre-school child, Raphaella Ogbodo, as her parents claimed that she was electrocuted and thrown into the pool to make it look like drowning.

The school in a statement, yesterday, by its management, expressed remorse over the tragedy, describing it as devastating.

The statement said: “It is with profound sadness that Smiley Kids Montessori School announces the tragic loss of one of our pre-school pupils, two-year-old Raphaella Ogbodo, who passed away following an incident at our swimming pool.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Ogbodo’s family, whose pain and grief we cannot begin to imagine. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies and government authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into it. Following this tragic incident, our school is under closure while investigations are ongoing.”

“We understand that this tragedy has raised questions and concerns among parents and the public and we remain committed to sharing updates as new information becomes available.

“In the meantime, we ask for patience, understanding, and privacy for the grieving family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ogbodo’s family during this time of unimaginable loss.”

