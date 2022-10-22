DesignYourDestiny | Developing Capacity for Success – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Human beings by nature, always seek opportunities to succeed. They do this by asking friends, organizations, mentors, celebrities, supervisors, leaders, etc for a window to showcase what they have. Sometimes, we apply for jobs, positions, admissions, exhibitions, international programs, etc. During the application process, one may be asked to submit their resume, essays, past work, referrals, and the likes. The reason for this is simply to know if one has developed the capacity to be given an opportunity to feature in the programme or event.

You may be wondering what capacity building is? Capacity-building can be defined as the process of developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, and processes that organizations and communities need to survive, adapt, and thrive in a fast-changing world. This capacity building comes in various forms. They can come in the form of online or real time training, internship, formal or informal knowledge, skills etc.

Developing capacity is one of the best things that can happen to any progressive individual, company, or organization. This is the simple reason people who are specialized in one area of life are highly revered and sought after in addition to getting paid handsomely. This is because it shows how far they have developed and gained authority and expertise in the subject matter.

Developing capacity is one of the best forms of education because it is a self-taught form of knowledge. As a Human Capacity Coach, sometimes people ask me how I have been able to acquire so much knowledge and understanding within a very short period of time since starting my business. My simple answer is, I educate myself. While most people learn from the four walls of education, I endeavor to use the internet, mentors and those who are knowledgeable in that space. The beauty of self-learning is that you learn more because of the research and exposure you gain as opposed to the formal knowledge you gain in the classroom.

In order to develop capacity, you must develop competency in both theoretical and practical knowledge in your chosen field of knowledge. Most times when we apply for positions or programmes, and don’t get accepted, we tend to have ill-feelings, but the truth of the matter is that you will only get what you deserve when you have developed the capacity to receive it.

Developing capacity entails preparing, reading, researching, learning the ropes, etc, just to get experience and insights on how the industry works. When you don’t develop yourself, and get an opportunity, you are likely to disgrace yourself. It’s just like when people say, someone is lucky, there’s nothing like luck in the field of success. As a matter of fact, luck plays a minor role which can be attributed to 10%, while hard and smart work takes a bigger share.

Imagine, if you have an opportunity to pitch your ideas to a resource person and you are not prepared, what do you think will happen? You are bound to feel bad. Do you see why luck is an opportunity for meeting preparation? Imagine if you were prepared, what would have happened? It might be a life changing experience for you if all goes well.

Developing capacity applies to all fields of life: marriage, business, academic, politics, etc. Let’s take a case study of a man/lady who wants to marry. He/she will have to go for counselling sessions to learn what’s obtainable in marriage, he/she will have to develop a level of understanding and maturity to withstand the challenges of marriage. And even when you are married, you still must do more work by learning your partner in order to sustain the marriage.

To understand how developing capacity works in marriage, any lady that wants to marry a man ought to be concerned about the man’s capacity to attract wealth with his vision as opposed to his present predicament. Myopic ladies will be concerned about looking for a man who has everything, they however, fail to realize that some people are customized, and built to build their partners from ground zero.

In conclusion, to succeed in life, you must develop the capacity to gain value in any industry that appeals to you, and offer your value to the world. This value might be a product or service.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.