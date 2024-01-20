DesignYourDestiny | Your Time is Coming – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Time is one of the two greatest assets we have in our possession. The other is health. Both are difficult to regain when they are lost, especially time, and so must be jealousy guarded. One can easily get back lost items such as money, friends, job, and property but no one prays to lose time and health because to an extent, they are irredeemable. When they are lost, the possibility of recovering them is very slim.

If you want to know what’s valuable to someone, look at how they spend their time. Most people will generally spend their time on what they value. That’s why you see people supporting causes they are passionate about.

Anyone who wants to succeed must endeavour to make judicious use of their time, and that entails building their craft from ground zero. Sometimes, one might do the work, and the result might not come as planned or expected. There’s tendency therefore, for frustration to set in. However, if one is able to think out of the box, he will understand that success is hard work in progress. If you have done the needful, and the result doesn’t kick in, relax, maybe the time is not ripe yet. Be advised, there’s no guarantee of success except when one has done the needful and the timing is right.

The importance of time cannot be overemphasized. I once read an interesting illustration that aptly highlights the value of time, and why it must be properly managed and maximized. Here it is: “Imagine there is a bank account which credits your account every morning with $86,400. It carries no balance from day to day. Every evening the bank deletes whatever part of the balance you failed to use during the day. What will you do? Draw about every cent of course.

Each of us has such a bank account, and it is called time. Every morning it credits you with 86,400 seconds. Every night it writes off as lost whatever of this you failed to invest for a good purpose. It carries over no balance. It allows no overdraft. Each day, it opens a new account for you. Each night, it burns the remains of the day. If you fail to use the day’s deposit, the loss is yours. There’s no drawing against “tomorrow.” You must live in the present on today’s deposit. Invest in it so as to get from it the utmost in good health, happiness and success. The clock is running. Make the most of today.”

In life, we all have things we dream and aspire for, opportunities we hope to get, and problems we hope to turn around. Sometimes we get discouraged and disappointed due to the travails of life. It’s instructive to note that these challenges and setbacks might be part of the grand process in the scheme of things.

It should be noted that there’s a set time for everything, just like all wounds heal differently. Sometimes, one must go through the desert and wilderness before their announcement. The challenge most people will have to deal with is how to cope during the challenging times. If you are faithful while in the wilderness, you will be trusted with abundance. So, it’s imperative for one to be at one’s best during the waiting time. This is because one will have to be anointed to be appointed.

Most times, we are desperate for opportunities, don’t get me wrong, it’s good to hunger for success, but one must be mindful he cannot be faster than his shadow. It’s instructive to note that when your time of success has come, nobody can stop it.

Everyone’s success has a time zone, just like a pregnant woman has nine months to incubate her baby. In the same vein, a dog, goat, elephant, lion etc. all have different time zones to carry their young ones and their life span is also different.

Again, just like a tree takes time to grow and produce fruits, success in life takes a process. I will strongly advise you to continue to work on your craft, regardless of the obstacles and challenges that might be posing as threat to you. Sometimes, you must make mistakes to get it right, and these mistakes can be programmed for your success without one’s understanding.

It’s instructive to note that success has timing. One will have to nurture it by doing the work. Just like a farmer will have to cultivate a land, plant crops, water it, add manure and fertilizer, remove weeds, and then harvest. A progressive mind will have to do the needful to reap the fruits of his/her labour. The sad part is that one might do everything and still lose out, and if that is your case, relax, that is not the end of life. When your vision is limited, your success will be limited.

Everything has its season. Your opportunity will come looking for you, the right people will come through when the timing is right. Pending when they come, please continue to add value to your life by learning and having a great attitude. You have to be ready to meet opportunity.

Everything in life has a set time for it to be unleashed. However, one must take the first step by building the right craft. When you diligently build your craft, you will be surprised to see the opportunities that can come to you. On a personal note, my first book Design Your Destiny has opened numerous doors for me, and announced me in several ways.

To appreciate the right timing to harvest, one will have to plan and prepare well. This planning and preparation entail building capacity. It’s just like meeting a mentor or great man, one must be patient to understand the person.

It’s sad to see people who are concerned about the success of others thinking that it’s over for them, especially in this era of social media where people showcase “success”. Don’t get me wrong, it’s good to share progress and good deeds, but don’t be concerned about others’ success, rather see it as an inspiration. The man/woman you are admiring might be admiring you also without you knowing.

Just to put into perspective, imagine a car that was made twenty years ago, today it’s no longer admired by lovers of cars because of new innovations. Do you see why you have to be patient with success, because yours might be better when your time comes. Don’t compare your journey to others because you don’t know what their process and trajectory is like. Sometimes, the people you are admiring might be your forerunner who will prepare the ground for you by the mistakes they will experience.

Sometimes, it’s not the waiting that matters, it’s your attitude during the waiting period. On numerous occasions, I have experienced the benefit of exercising patience and I have also paid the price for not being patient.

It’s sad to see some people complaining they did the needful, played by the rules, avoided social vices, yet they are still struggling. If you are in this category, just know the fingerprint of everyone is different, you might decide to engage the act and get caught up and that might be game over for you.

In conclusion, as you journey through life, use the traffic light to understand the timing. The green signifies progress, the amber (yellow) signifies caution while the red light signifies stop or danger. When one can decipher these instructions, one will be able to navigate life properly.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny and Unleash Your Destiny. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

