DesignYourDestiny | How to Attract Success – By Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

Success doesn’t happen “to” you. It happens because of you. – Grant Cardone.

If there’s one word that brings a smile to the face and joy to the heart, it is success. Nothing pleases any living creature more than success. Success opens doors, which in turn, attracts more opportunities. You will be celebrated if you succeed in any of academics, business, politics, sports, entertainment, marriage, religion, or in any field of endeavour. When I published my first book, it opened many doors for me and introduced me to several great people and organizations that share similar interests and values.

It’s sad however, to note that when the word success is mentioned, many people are quick to think of money. They fail to realize that it’s one’s value that brings money. If people don’t know or hear about your accomplishment, product, service etc., how will they celebrate or reach out to you?

Did you know that success can be likened to a magnet? Yes, you can literally attract success if you mirror the lives of people who have succeeded. In the words of Napoleon Hill, “Success comes to those who are success-conscious.” If you make progress with your life you will begin to attract success like a magnet. Nobody comes to you for no reason. When I embarked on the road to success, I was determined to meet every great person alive to talk about my book and interest in youth development just for them to support me. I didn’t get any leads from them, the best I got was commendation, a handshake and picture. The moment I finally stopped chasing successful people and began to work on myself, I began to attract them into my life.

We all know what to do to succeed, but most times due to procrastination, fear, staying in comfort zone, setbacks, ignorance, lack of information, risk among others, we find ourselves still by the roadside.

Success means different things to different people depending on the industry. To a married person, businessman/lady, entrepreneur, academic, it means different things. The question we need to ask ourselves is, how do I attract success?

Just like there are many ways to kill a rat, there are also many ways to attract success. I will be sharing a few points that have personally helped me to attract opportunities.

The number one way to attract success in life is by investing in yourself. Investing in yourself entails adding value to your life. You can do this by reading, networking, volunteering etc. You must succeed first before people will believe in you. It is generally said success is not about where you are, it’s about how you are! Some people can get to higher positions without having the requisite skills, knowledge and experience.

It is generally stated that 5% of the people who succeed attribute their success to accidental situations, another 10% of people who succeed are determined, while 85% attain success by way of human support. Basically, somebody somewhere recommended or gave them an opportunity.

One of the key questions anyone who wants to succeed must answer is, what do I want? Any determined person who wants to succeed must have a vision. Vision allows you to define in clear terms what you really want and what you don’t want. Once you know what you want in life, you will be intentional and strategically informed on the work you need to do to get to where you want to be. Vision applies to all areas of life. Your vision defines your values, and your values attract your desired audience.

Another key component to attract success is by reading. Your personal development in life starts from reading. You can read about the success and failures of everyone. Reading is like travelling. You can read about countries and systems without physically being there. Read voraciously, when you read, your mind expands. Reading exposes your mind to the world. It makes you learn, unlearn and relearn certain things. With the invention of technology, there’s hardly any information one can’t find on the internet. According to Francis Bacon, “Reading maketh a full man; conference a ready man; and writing an exact man”.

Value: The word value is understudied. Great minds who made great impacts in the world didn’t do it because they felt like doing it, they saw a problem/need and went ahead to solve them, thereby made an impact. That’s why the likes of Mark Zukerberg, Jeff Bezos, Henry Ukazu, and other great minds are globally celebrated.

While human beings can connect you to an opportunity, it is the value you provide that will determine how successful you will be in that position. Even before you are recommended for the opportunity, you must have an existing value to be referenced. Value is a currency which ought to be appreciated. When you provide the world with value, you will duly be appreciated.

In conclusion, if you want to attract success into your life, consider applying the above-mentioned points and see how your life will turn around.