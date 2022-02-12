#DesignYourDestiny | Kindness As Gateway to Unlocking Opportunities – By Henry Ukazu

It is always a thing of joy when we receive gifts or acts of love. The feeling is surreal. According to Gary Chapman in his book, “The Five Love Languages”, there are five love languages, namely: words affirmation, gift, services, time, and physical touch. When a rational man is able to understand and apply these techniques which I call principles, he will literally get any lady of his choice, all things being equal.

Permit me to speak a little about ladies.

It’s an indisputable fact that ladies love gifts and money. One of the gateways to a lady’s heart is by giving her a gift. Most men use gifts to show their love and affection to ladies. Of course, men are wired to give. While men are said to be givers, ladies are receivers. If a man truly loves and cares for a lady, he must give. If he’s not giving to one (you), he’s definitely giving to somebody else.

Giving does not have to be thousands, millions or billions. What is important is the heart behind the giving. As a student of kindness, I realized early in life that the gateway to attracting blessings and opportunities from a king is giving them gifts. Poverty-stricken minds with fixed mindsets always have the mentality that there’s literally no need to give to the rich or wealthy people. They fail to understand that giving is a mindset. You must not literally give money to show someone you literally love or appreciate them, but you can show them kindness by the little things you do. If you truly want to know someone who truly cares for you, look at how they invest their time to support or appreciate you. In our contemporary society, kindness is underrated, while money is overrated. People with a poverty mindset always revere people who give them money more than people who offer them advice; they fail to understand there are some advice money cannot buy .

If you want to know who truly cares for you, look at the opportunities they expose you to and not the money they give you. Poverty-stricken minds always like people who give money, but people with growth and an appreciative mindset appreciate people who teach them how to make money. Don’t get me wrong. However, while money is gold, kindness is golden. Do you know that there are things money can’t buy? Money can buy laughter, but it can’t buy peace of mind; money can buy intelligence, but it can’t buy wisdom and understanding; money can buy gifts, but it can’t buy kindness. Money can’t buy integrity, dignity, and loyalty.

When people affirm your network determines your net worth and your net worth determines your network, I tend to have a different interpretation and perspective to it. This is because there are people in your life who might not have the money to show you how they appreciate you, but if you are able to think out of the box, you will realize that what they are giving you is priceless. It’s literally worth more than what money can buy. It’s just like having a loyal friend who can stand with you no matter how rough the journey or life has been.

On a personal note, I have been a recipient of the most favored human being on planet earth, on my 37th birthday celebration, I was blessed to have a compilation of my quotes which my esteemed mentee Mr. Sulyman Sodeeq Abdulakeem turned into a mini-book. But the most heartwarming blessing was when he compiled some of my insightful and thought-provoking articles into a formidable book that will be released soon. I was literally in tears when I got the gift. I had to ask myself who am I to receive such a blessing. My pensive mood was activated. In reality, I’m yet to find words to say how grateful I am to him. The only thought that comes to my mind is that the kindness I have shown to humanity is what I received back on a different fold.

You may be wondering why I am sharing this information. The reason is quite simple; goodness, love and most importantly kindness has a way of locating you when you don’t expect it. When you have an opportunity to show love, kindness, or do good to anyone, please do it. Don’t bother about if the person appreciates it or not; it’s not between you and them, it’s between you and God. Humanity has a way of paying you back. According to one of my mentors, Yomi Garnett, a renowned Ghost Writer, “Do all the good you can by all the means you can, in all ways you can, in every place you can, at all the times you can, to everyone you can, as long as you can”.He further stated, count that day in which you have not done something good for another person as lost. The moral lesson inherent here is that when you do good for people genuinely without an expectation, it has a way of coming back to you in the form of good health, longevity, blessings, favors for your children, spouse, appointments, opportunities, etc. You might even begin to wonder why you deserve the goodness? Kindness is like the law of Karma; it always has a way of paying you back in the manner you dished it out.

If you truly want to show someone you care for them, you must give. Giving in this context can mean time or material things. It’s quite unfortunate that many people find it hard to give. They fail to understand that there is a blessing in giving. Isn’t it true that the giver’s hand is always on top? For instance, if you want to attract blessings from your parents, give them money or gifts.

The blessings of giving cannot be overemphasized. We are currently in the season of Valentine when lovers show their affection to one another. If I may ask you, what are you doing to show love to those around you? For me and my company, Gloemi, we have decided to offer a one-day training on Mindset for 20 progressive minds who are desirous of scaling their personal and professional lives. This training will focus on self-discovery, we’ll also talk about fixed mindset, poverty mindset, and growth mindset and how it can attract opportunities for your business. There will be opportunities for people to answer questions. To participate in this webinar, you have to follow us on social media via Gloemi and explain why you will like to attend.

kindness is not hard; it is soft, people will generally resonate with you when you are kind and generous. There was a recent story about how a Nigerian philanthropist, Obi Iyiegbu, took interest in a young man, Ekuma Jeremiah (a hawker), who was caught on camera in the Ajah area of Lagos, Nigeria, giving money to persons who were being transported to prison in a Nigerian Correctional Service van. It’s worthy to state that this young man was already poor, but he still has the heart of helping poor people. If you don’t know what kindness is, this is a typical example of selfless love.

In conclusion, as you journey through life, always find ways to give, no matter how little it is. It might be hard to give, but trust me, the blessings are priceless. There’s always joy when you give with love. If you can’t give money, gift or time, give words. Just give something.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

