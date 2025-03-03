Direct CBN To Suspend ATM Fee Hike Pending Court Verdict, SERAP Urges Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to “direct Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend the implementation of the increase in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees, pending the hearing and determination of the lawsuit before the Federal High Court, Lagos challenging the legality of the increase.”

SERAP also urged him to “seek legal advice from the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN on whether the CBN has the legal responsibilities to uphold the rule of law its operations by suspending the ATM fee hike, pending the determination of lawsuit on the matter.”

SERAP had last month filed a lawsuit against the CBN “over the failure to reverse the “patently unlawful, unfair, and unjust increase in ATM transaction fees.”

The lawsuit followed the announcement by the CBN that ATM withdrawals made at a machine owned by a bank but outside its branch premises will now attract a charge of N100 per N20,000 withdrawn. ATM withdrawals at shopping centres, airports or standalone cash points, will incur a N100 fee plus a surcharge of up to N500.

In the open letter dated 1 March 2025 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Directing the CBN to suspend the ATM fee hike would allow the Federal High Court to hear and determine the case on its merit.”

SERAP said, “It would also be entirely consistent with the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], your oath of office and oft-repeated promises to uphold the rule of law.”

According to SERAP, “Implementing the ATM fee hike while the lawsuit on the matter is pending before the Federal High Court would make a mockery of the judicial process and the rule of law.”

SERAP also said, “The CBN is bound to suspend the increase in ATM transaction fees, and await the outcome of the lawsuit.”

The letter, read in part: “The CBN has the responsibilities to uphold the due process of law, protect the integrity of the judicial process, and ensure that its practices and operations do not make nonsense of the rule of law or the Court.”

“The CBN has the duty to maintain the status quo as of 26 February 2025 when the court processes were duly served on it, and during the pendency of the lawsuit filed by SERAP on the ATM fee hike before the Federal High Court, Lagos.”

“Once the CBN has been duly served with the court processes on the ATM fee hike, the bank cannot resort to self-help.”

“The CBN is not permitted to do or take any action or omission that would overreach the public interest or foist a situation of complete helplessness or ‘fait accompli’ on the Federal High Court.”

“Nigerian courts frown upon any act of self-help and are always swift in repelling such conduct by sending strong signal that they are not being used as mere subterfuge to tie the hands of one party while the other helps himself extra-judicially.”

“Implementing the increase in ATM transaction fees while the duly served and acknowledged interlocutory application and the substantive lawsuit on the matter are pending before the court would pose a direct threat to the integrity of the country’s judicial system and the rule of law.”

“The credibility and relevance of the judicial system risk being undermined, potentially encouraging other ministries, departments and agencies [MDAs] to adopt dismissive attitudes toward pending cases in court.”

“The CBN ought to uphold its general duty to act in good faith, and to refrain from taking any action that may undermine the integrity of the country’s judicial process by immediately suspending the implementation of the increase in ATM transaction fees pending the hearing and determination of the lawsuit on the matter.”

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken urgently to ensure respect for the integrity of the judicial process and the rule of law.”

“It is in the public interest to keep the streams of justice clear and pure, and to maintain the authority and integrity of the court in the case.”

“SERAP had on 21 February 2025 filed the lawsuit with number FHC/L/CS/344/2025 against the CBN over the failure to reverse the patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable and unjust increase in ATM transaction fees.”

“The court processes were duly served on 26 February 2025 on the CBN in Abuja. The CBN has acknowledged receipt of the processes.”

“In the lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP is asking the court to determine ‘whether the decision by the CBN to increase ATM transaction fees is not arbitrary, unfair, unreasonable, and contrary to the provisions of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.’”

“It is in the public interest to keep the streams of justice clear and pure, and to maintain the authority and integrity of the court in the case.”

“SERAP notes that since assumption of office in May 2023 you have repeatedly promised, including in your inaugural speech, that ‘Nigeria will be impartially governed according to the Constitution and the rule of law.’”

“Protecting the right to a judicial recourse and due administration of justice is of utmost importance, being the cornerstone of an ordered society. The only way in which SERAP can have a fair and effective access to justice in this matter is to allow the court to decide, one way or the other, on the merits of the case before it.”

“The core of the principle of judicial independence is the complete liberty of the judge to hear and decide the cases before them on the basis of facts and in accordance with the law, without any improper interference, direct or indirect.”

“Section of 8(1) of Central Bank of Nigeria Act provides that, ‘The Governor and Deputy-Governors shall be persons of recognized financial experience and shall be appointed by the President subject to confirmation by the Senate on such terms and conditions as may be set out in their respective letters of appointment.’”

“Section 6(1) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] provides that ‘judicial powers of the Federation shall be vested in the courts to which this section relates, being courts established for the Federation.’”

“Section 6 provides that, ‘the judicial powers vested in accordance with the foregoing provisions of this section –(a) shall extend, notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this constitution, to all inherent powers and sanctions of a court of law.’”

“The provisions also provide: ‘(b) the judicial powers shall extend to all matters between persons, or between government or authority and to any person in Nigeria, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to the civil rights and obligations of that person.’

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.