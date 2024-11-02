Dissecting The Falsehood Against Wike, And The Real Crisis In Rivers State – By Rowland Agada

It’s no longer news that falsehood is a strong trending tool in the political environment of Rivers State. Most especially from misrepresentation, misinterpretation, and partisan slants from observers and commentators who appear to favor self benefits over the truth. Among these notorious voices is Childish Odinkalu, a rubberstamp professor of the law who is well known for forcing himself into political storylines in order to gain popularity. His recent take on the Rivers state situation, particularly against Minister Nyesome Wike, present itself as a selective, unjustified, and ultimately biased attack. It is important to put the record straight on the true tale of Wike’s contributions in Rivers state, thereby revealing the partisan force driving this false narrative being peddled in the media, in courtesy of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Chidi Odinkalu journalism is one that’s known for capitalization on tensed circumstances, typically of a nature that uses sensationalized takes to denigrate opposition political leaders or individuals. He has historically supported the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and has gained popularity by skillfully inserting himself into disputes under the pretence of social justice or a fight for the oppressed. With a simple Google search, it will be revealed that Odinkalu has often displayed a tendency to falsify facts, from spreading inflated descriptions of events, like as the disputed Lekki Tollgate incident, calling it a massacre, to magnifying reports of police and military brutality in presenting unrelated graphic gory pictures. In the current situation in Rivers State, Odinkalu’s reportage against Wike is a narrative that lacks depth, context, and credibility in all ramifications. He isn’t just the only one Fubara has employed to push a false narrative on the personality of Minister Wike. We saw the likes of Falana and Co. These are people who are readily available to the highest bidders in using their professionalism and are a warfare of political attack and insubordination.

Putting the record straight, Wike’s term in Rivers State has been one that is defined by a revolutionary project that has birthed a new regional governance standard, one he has built from his political young days. His vision was clear; creating growth in vital sectors like infrastructure, education, agriculture, and security. Contrary to the oppositions assertions, Wike’s donations to the judiciary weren’t intended to control or influence legal processes but rather were part of a larger strategy to encourage institutional development all around. We’ve seen cases where many leaders have been criticized for making little to no impact in the position or ministry they once headed, while having a degree in the career that aligned with their position. As a former lawyer himself, Wike understand the importance of a well-equipped judiciary, and his numerous administration’s investments demonstrate his dedication to a functional, easily accessible legal system with is physically well-presented, and legally of good standard. Then, why should Wike’s own be different? Therefore, ignoring this background demonstrates a limited knowledge of Wike’s true aims and vision.

In their unreasonable critique of Wike’s support for the judiciary, Odinkalu and his cronies conveniently ignore Wike’s other efforts while accusing him of improperly supporting judicial institutions and making unnecessary donations. When viewed through this prism, their portrayal of Wike obviously seems to be merely a smear campaign. Odinkalu and others noticeably remained silent when donations were given to educational initiatives, agricultural projects, and security groups. This selective anger is obviously an attempt to damage Wike’s legacy rather than a sincere concern for justice, pointing to the know fact that Fubara is just a desperate powers monger who wouldn’t go to any length in achieving his selfish aim.

The numerous accomplishments and selfless sacrifices that characterized Wike’s ascension are easily overlooked by these paid detractors. Nyesom Wike rise as a certain known and influential political figure was the result of a strong allegiance skill, consistent and constant commitment to public service, rather than privilege or connections. For the record, he has contributed to Rivers State’s development in ways that go beyond politics, one that led to the emergency of the once humble Fubara, who has now betrayed his trust and gallivanting in arrogance. Many important projects that promoted good stability and enhanced the quality of life for common people in Rivers state were made possible by Wike’s visionary leadership. Wike is a man who has a reverse place in Rivers State’s history because of his numerous contributions to law and order, infrastructure, education, and economic development, all of which have left lasting effects.

It’s very unfortunate that difficulties occur when political allegiance is given up on the altar of selfish ambition. This was demonstrated by Governor Fubara’s apparent betrayal of Wike. To improve Rivers State, Fubara developed a good plan under Wke’s guidance. However, his partnership with the likes of Odinkalu, Falana, and co shows that he is prepared to erode the fundamental basis that gave him authority, an action that always ends with destruction. The picture now painted by Governor Fubara’s role in the continuing issue is very unsettling. In an apparent attempt to disassociate himself from Wike, Fubara has enlisted individuals such as the hungry Odinkalu, whose main objective seems to be to discrediting rivals and oppositions. The people of Rivers State are now very concerned regarding Fubara’s genuine dedication, given his opportunistic style. Fubara is expected to be loyal to the advancement of his state as a leader, not to the quest and tussle for superiority with his successor.

The problem in Rivers State isn’t Wike. The problem there is “Dictator Fubara” who sought a verdict of state court to overturn the verdict of a federal high court. While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn’t release the voter register to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for the conduct of the election, Fubara went ahead to conduct the election with the help of RSIEC and State court order . Out of 23 local government, APP, Fubara proxy party; a party with no stronghold in Rivers state won 22 seat out of 23, and such sham election was declared as fair and just by Fubara, and who some people still see as a problem in Rivers State is Minister Wike.

It’s no longer strange to everyone that Fubara’s style of governing is indicative of a troubling pattern in which political leaders place more importance on their relationships with those who have dubious intentions than on responsibility and advancement of what they were elected/appointed to do. The way Fubara is currently acting deviates from principled government, in contrast to Wike, who continuously fought for the rights and well-being of his people. By employing the service of Odinkalu and other critics of the same kind, Fubara runs the risk of destroying the same accomplishments that initially gave his government its strength and power.

Articles and publications from individuals such as Odinkalu, journalism ceases to be a vehicle for truth and instead becomes a means of achieving corrupt gains and personal benefit. It’s alarming to observe how readily these people can use their platforms as weapons to deceive the public and murder the imagine of noble personalities. A larger trend of character assassination is one that is highlighted by Odinkalu’s selective fury against Wike. Wike’s services to social welfare, education, unemployment, and security throughout Rivers State have been easily ignored in this effort, with the aim portraying Wike’s liberal support of legal institutions as corruption. Odinkalu should be seen as a clown who is not objective, nor is his obsession with Wike motivated by a sincere desire for justice, rather, he his just one of the numerous known and unknown political tools who are after their stomach infrastructure. People like Chidi Odinkalu’s discriminatory remarks should not eclipse Wike’s long history of service and his contributions to the growth of Rivers State.

It is believed that a balanced conversation based on facts rather than subjective agendas is necessary to actually bring out fact on Rivers State issues, and in examining records and following known achievements by individuals, it makes it evident that Odinkalu’s remark falls short of the standards of integrity and depth required by authentic journalism that should be worth considering.

The reality not known to the majority about Wike’s actions is that Wike is just a concerned citizen who wouldn’t watch his legacy been destroyed under the incompetent leadership of FUBARA. Irrespective of how Wike dissociate himself from Fubara, many people will still tie him to Fubara’s failure in governance because he became governor under his guidance. It’s unfortunate that, instead of Fubara to prove himself worthy to the people of Rivers State, he’s spending resources and wasting time enlisting people to keep discrediting Wike and assassinating his character Fubara must understand that Wike has done so much for the state, and he’s now more focused on his national task. Fubara should focus on creating a legacy for himself, one which the people of Rivers will be proud of. Rivers state deserve better, and they deserve a focused and working governor, not a fighter whose record would be an A1 on political combat in issues outside the state affairs.

Agada wrote this piece from Riverside, Port Harcourt.