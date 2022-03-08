Don’t Feel Intimidated to Wear Hijab on Duty, Hijrah Council Tells Female Police Officers

The Hijrah Council of Nigeria has called on Muslim police women across the country not to feel intimidated to wear hijab on their uniforms, Daily Trust reports.

The position of the council followed the recent approval by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, permitting the use of hijab on police uniforms.

The decision has been applauded by many Muslim individuals and bodies across the country who decried the molestations suffered by the affected women over the issue.

In a statement signed by the Amir of the Council, Prof. Lanre Badmus Yusuf, on Monday, the Council said it appreciates the gesture of the IGP.

Yusuf said it happened at a time the global community, especially forces in the western world, is recognising the use of hijab.

He asked Muslim women in the Force to make the best out of the opportunity by being modest and professional.

“As Muslim women working in the police, you should not shy away, feel intimidated or inferior in the utilization of hijab while in uniforms.”

“The development means the IGP is living up to the global standard and has gallantly putting Nigeria on the world map of countries that understands and recognizes the fundamental human right of Muslim women”, he added.

The Council, a non-political and non-cultural united body of all Muslims across the country, described the development as a mark of respect for the constitutional provision on the right to practice religion in the country.

It implored individuals, groups and religious bodies castigating the IGP for being modest to rethink and down tool their bigotry, adding that the use of hijab by Muslim women is compulsory regardless of their profession.

The council described the new mode of dressing as promoting the purity of women with no negative effect on people around them except mischievous one.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.