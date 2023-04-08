IGP Redeploys Frank Mba and 20 Other AIGs to Commands and Formations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the posting and redeployment of 21 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various Departments, Commands, and Formations.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi made this known in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the posting is in line with “the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations”.

The IGP charged all the newly posted and redeployed officers to put their best foot forward in ensuring that the activities of their new Commands, Formations, and Departments align with the Police Reform mandate.

He also tasked them to ensure compliance with all standard operating procedures in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The AIGs redeployed and their duty posts are:

i. AIG Zone 14 Katsina – AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni

ii. AIG Police Mobile Force – AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni

iii. AIG Special Protection Unit – AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni

iv. AIG Zone 12 Bauchi – AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc

v. AIG Maritime Lagos – AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni

vi. AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh

vii. AIG Zone 7 Abuja – AIG Aliyu Garba

viii. AIG ICT FHQ Abuja – AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc

ix. AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman

x. AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc

xi. AIG Zone 8 Lokoja – AIG Babatunde B. Ishola

xii. AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang

xiii. AIG Zone 2 Lagos – AIG Ari M. Ali

xiv. AIG Zone 9 Umuahia – AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc

xv. Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni

xvi. AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni

xvii. AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc

xviii. AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi

xix. AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday

xx. AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni

xxi. Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mni

____

