Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Arrest Three Officers for Assaulting Man in Rivers

Published

The Police have arrested three officers seen in a viral video assaulting an unidentified man in Rivers state, Nations report.

The incident took place at Port Harcourt East West Road, Emouha Junction.

Rivers Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, earlier ordered arrest of the policemen.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi also condemned the action of the officers.

Giving an update Monday evening, Adejobi said: “These men have been arrested, and their commander will personally bring to the Force Headquarters tomorrow Tuesday for further actions.

“They are 3 in number, attached to RRS, Rivers State. Their action does not portray the police in a good light at all.

“It is still to buttress my point that whatever a policeman does is personal, not systemic.

“I wonder how a man, a reasonable man, would be flogging or slapping a grown-up man in that manner. So barbaric and unpolice.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

IGP Redeploys Frank Mba and 20 Other AIGs to Commands and Formations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the posting and redeployment of 21 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to various Departments, Commands,...

4 days ago

News

‘New Dress Code for Female Cops Optional’

The Nigeria Police Force has insisted that the approval of a new dress code for female cops is in line with international best practices,...

March 7, 2022

News

Arrest NDLEA Officers Who Worked With Kyari’s Accomplices, IGP Tells Marwa

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has urged the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (retd), to immediately arrest officers...

February 14, 2022

News

#EndSARS: Ikoyi Prison Under Attack

Ikoyi Prison in Lagos is currently under attack as spate of violence continues in Nigeria’s commercial hub on Thursday. Policemen and soldiers have arrived...

October 22, 2020

Copyright ©