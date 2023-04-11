Police Arrest Three Officers for Assaulting Man in Rivers

The Police have arrested three officers seen in a viral video assaulting an unidentified man in Rivers state, Nations report.

The incident took place at Port Harcourt East West Road, Emouha Junction.

Rivers Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, earlier ordered arrest of the policemen.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi also condemned the action of the officers.

Giving an update Monday evening, Adejobi said: “These men have been arrested, and their commander will personally bring to the Force Headquarters tomorrow Tuesday for further actions.

“They are 3 in number, attached to RRS, Rivers State. Their action does not portray the police in a good light at all.

“It is still to buttress my point that whatever a policeman does is personal, not systemic.

“I wonder how a man, a reasonable man, would be flogging or slapping a grown-up man in that manner. So barbaric and unpolice.”

