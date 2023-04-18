Connect with us

BREAKING: IG Removes Adamawa CP Over Supplementary Poll

Published

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered that the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, withdraw from the state with immediate effect.

The IGP also ordered that the CP in charge of Gombe State, Etim Equa, should immediately proceed to Adamawa state for election security of the keenly contested supplementary governorship poll.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made the revelation while addressing pressmen on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the IG was committed to a free and fair electoral process.

Earlier, INEC officials had reconvened at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The officials reconvened amid a heavy presence of security operatives.

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated to take the place of the erring Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, was seen at the collation centre.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, is expected at the collation centre.

