IG Orders Officers To Tender Retirement Letters After Exceeding Statutory Age, Service

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered police formations and commands to extract a letter of retirement from police officers who are due for retirement but have refused to leave the service.

The police signal from the IGP office on Saturday which said a “disturbing trend” that policemen who have attained 60 years of age or 35 years in service refused to quit.

“Cooperation with other govt bodies x in compliance with the directive of the honourable chairman, Police service commission, the IGP directs you draw the attention of all members of the force to the emerging and disturbing trend in the Nigeria Police Force wherein officers upon attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age refuse to proceed on retirement.

“This is contrary to the provisions of the public service rule (PSR) 020810 i & ii which provides that the mandatory retirement age for all grades in the service shall be 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service no officer shall be allowed to remain in service after attaining the retirement of 60 years or 35 years of pensionable service whichever is earlier all actions taken by the said officers for the nigeria police are null and void as a result of expiration of service duration accordingly you are to immediately extract a letter of voluntary retirement from such officers,” the signal said.

“The police authorities need to publish all officers that have violated their service retirement age,” a source in the IGP office noted.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.