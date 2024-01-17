IGP Orders Intensified Efforts To ‘Decimate Kidnappers’ In FCT

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has called for the intensification of efforts to “decimate kidnappers and other criminally-minded individuals” in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The IGP spoke on Tuesday after a meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads in Abuja following the worrying state of security in the nation’s capital.

“The IGP expressed deep concern over the unfortunate events and emphasized the need for decisive action to curb such heinous crimes,” Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement.

He said in the meeting which focused on a “comprehensive review of current security challenges, strategic planning, and the deployment of tactical resources to tackle emerging threats, the IGP emphasised the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape. Tactical squads were briefed and directed to intensify efforts on the deployment of proactive measures to prevent criminal activities and protect citizens.”

Despite the worsening security situation in the FCT, he assured Abuja residents of improved conditions.

The police chief was quoted as thus ordering the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations to “personally coordinate the upscaled security strategies emplaced to decimate kidnappers and other criminally minded individuals in the FCT, and immediately restore normalcy”.

____

