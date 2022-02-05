150 Suspected Terrorists, Kidnappers, Robbers Arrested in Imo – CP

A total of 150 suspects have been arrested in connection with terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery in Imo State, the police have said, Channels Television reports.

According to the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Rabiu Hussaini, the suspects were arrested within a period of one year, specifically between January 2021 and January 2022.

He made the disclosure on Friday while briefing the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, who visited the Police Command Headquarters in Owerri, the state capital.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, Hussaini explained that 105 of those apprehended were suspected kidnappers and the remaining 45 were suspected terrorists.

He admitted that he met a series of security challenges on the ground on his assumption of office to take charge of the command in August last year.

For the police commissioner, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and others are to be blamed for the problems.

He, however, thanked the governor for his support which he said led to the vigorous and aggressive attacks on the terror groups and the decimation of their camps.

Hussaini revealed that the police were collaborating with traditional rulers, youth, and religious leaders, among other stakeholders on community policing.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.