Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Military Places N5m Each on 19 Wanted Terrorists

Published

The Nigerian Military authorities has declared 19 Terrorists wanted and placed N5m bounty on each of them for anyone with information leading to their arrest, Leadership reports.

According to a banner placed along strategic locations across the country, a N5m reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any of the terrorists.

The banner, which gave the origins of the Terrorists communicated in both English and Hausa languages, with a dedicated phone number for the report.

Those on the list include in no particular order; Sani Dangote, Dogo Nahali, Ali Kachala, Mamudu Tainange, Bello Turji Gudda Isiya Kwashen Garwa, Baleri, Sani Gurgu, Alhaji Ado Aliero, Gwaska Dankarami, Nagona and Umaru Dan Nigeria.

Others include; Monore, Halilu Sububu, Abu Radde, Nagala, Leko, Nasanda and Dan Da.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Terrorists Threaten to Kill DPO After N7m Ransom Payment

Relations and friends of the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) who was kidnapped by terrorists on his way to assume duty at Birnin-Gwari in...

September 5, 2022

News

Insecurity: Terrorists, Bandits Are Threats to 2023 Poll, Says Dambazzau

Former Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazau yesterday reflected on the worsening insecurity in the country, warning that terrorism and banditry may threaten next year’s general...

August 17, 2022

News

Soldiers Killed by Terrorists Buried Amid Tears

The remains of a Captain Attah Samuel, and four other soldiers attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade killed in an ambush by suspected terrorists...

August 11, 2022

News

Osinbajo to Military: Account For Security Expenditure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has underscored the need for transparency in the management of resources meant for the acquisition of hardware for the defence...

August 6, 2022

Copyright ©