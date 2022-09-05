Terrorists Threaten to Kill DPO After N7m Ransom Payment

Relations and friends of the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO) who was kidnapped by terrorists on his way to assume duty at Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State, have raised alarm that the terrorists have threatened to kill the police officer in captivity even after paying N7m as demanded, The Sun reports.

The DPO (Names withheld) was abducted about two months ago along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway around 9am on his way to assume duty at his new post in the area.

This was even as the bearer of the N7 million ransom was abducted after delivering the money to the terrorists.

“They first demanded for N550 million, we told them we don’t have such amount of money. We consulted our relations and good friends who donated a total of N5 million and gave the terrorists.

“After collecting the 5 million, they told us that the money was for feeding and we should buy them recharge card for N1 million and a Boxer motorcycle in addition,” a relative of the kidnapped DPO has said in an interview with the BBC Hausa.

“We mobilised another N2 million and send to them. Now, the person who took the money was also Kidnapped, he too is there in their captivity,” he said.

He added that, “the kidnapped DPO is still alive but has been stooling blood while he is left in the rain all through this rainy season.

“They are chained, he is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it”.

