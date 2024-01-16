Terrorists Dressed In Army Uniform Invaded My House, Kidnapped My Wife, Four Children — Abuja-Based Lawyer

A Nigerian lawyer, based in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Oladosu Ariyo, has narrated how his wife and four children were abducted by a group of terrorists who invaded his house in Abuja last Sunday.



Ariyo said this in a series of tweets he made on his profile on X (previously known as Twitter).

He said his first daughter, Folashade Ariyo, aged 13, was killed by the terrorists because of his inability to raise the demanded N60million ransom.

Mr Ariyo called on the Nigerian Bar Association, under the leadership of Yakubu Maikyau, to intervene in the rescue of the rest of his family.

Ariyo said, “Dear seniors and colleagues, most respectfully, I’m Oladosu Folorunso Ariyo, a lawyer working in Abuja. On Sunday evening the 7th of January 2024, around 7:30 pm, a band of kidnappers dressed in full military camouflage invaded my home located at Sagwari Layout Estate in Dutse, Abuja. They kidnapped my wife (who is also a lawyer) and our four children. The kidnappers called and demanded 60million naira ransom, out of which through generous donations from friends and family, I’ve been able to raise the sum of several millions of naira which they have vehemently refused to collect.

“As of today they’ve killed my first born, Michelle Ariyo (age 13) and dumped her corpse on Kaduna Road while threatening to kill my three remaining children (who are all minors) and wife, who are still in captivity. Please and please sir, I urgently need the intervention of the NBA. When will these kidnappings end, when will the government pretend to be serious about this insecurity in our country? God help us all”, he added.

It had been claimed that the terrorists had killed three of the abducted occupants of the Sagwari Estate Layout in the Federal Capital Territory’s Dutsen-Alhaji region, where the kidnappers had taken Folasade, along with three of her siblings and her mother.

Terrorists masquerading as military soldiers stormed the Sagwari village on Sunday, January 7, at 7:30 p.m., and seized 11 individuals, including a woman and her four children, as well as a receptionist and barman from a neighbouring hotel.

The late Folashade’s body was discovered alongside three others, including that of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, near a former military roadblock behind Idah Junction along the Bwari-Jere SCC Road in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers, who cited delays in paying the demanded N60million ransom for each of the victims, reportedly increased their demand for the families of the remaining victims to pay N100million ransom, for each one of the victims.

____

