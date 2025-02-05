Don’t Let Drug Abuse Destroy Your Life, NAFDAC Cautions Youths

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned Nigerians, particularly youths, against drug abuse, describing it as a threat to the future of the country.

Prof. Christianah Adeyeye, Director-General (DG) of NAFDAC, said this on Wednesday during a “Catch Them Young” sensitisation programme held at Muhammadu Kobo Secondary School, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger.

Adeyeye, represented by the state coordinator, pharmacist James Kigbu, said 14.3 million Nigerians were confirmed as victims of drug abuse.

According to the DG, the statistics are alarming, so there is the need for a collective effort to combat the menace.

She said the “Catch Them Young” programme was designed to reduce the prevalence of drug and substance abuse among secondary school students.

The NAFDAC boss expressed concern about the illicit substances that “were readily accessible and available, such as alcohol and tobacco.”

“Adolescence is a time for experimentation, which is where the problem often starts.

“Students should take the fight against drug abuse seriously because it is a fight for the future of Nigeria,” she said.

The principal of the school, Dr Abubakar Mohammed, commended NAFDAC for re-establishing the club and advised the students to stay away from drugs.

Also, Mr Abdulmalik Ndagi, state chairman, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), expressed happiness that NAFDAC was showing concern for the future of the youths.

He urged the agency to sustain its efforts in combating drug abuse.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NAFDAC Consumer Safety Club (NCSC) was re-established at the school, with 175 students inaugurated as members.

