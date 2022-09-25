Don’t Turn Afenifere to Personal Franchise, Tinubu Tells Adebanjo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday, asked the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, not to turn the group into a personal franchise, Leadership reports.

Adebanjo had recently said Afenifere has adopted the candidature of Peter Obi of the Labour Party based on fairness, even as he urged other geopolitical zones to support the South-East to produce the next President in 2023.

But in a statement signed by the director of Media and Publicity of Tinubu/Shettima campaign team, Bayo Onanuga in Abuja, Tinubu said: “Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere. He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Mr. Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo but he cannot turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.”

