DSS Blocking Access to Kanu, Says IPOB, Lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday alleged that he was being denied access to his client by the Department of State Services (DSS), The Nation reports.

He said the agency should be held responsible should anything happen to Kanu.

Ejiofor said in a statement: “We wish to use this medium to place the world on notice that the DSS should be held responsible should anything untoward happen to our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during this period they are hoarding him from us.

“We shall continue to keep the world abreast of every unfolding event as the DSS continues to thread on this ignominious path.”

IPOB also raised the alarm over DSS’ alleged refusal to give Kanu’s family members and lawyers access to him during routine visitation.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, the groups expressed worry over Kanu’s state of health.

It urged DSS to explain why it is shielding him from his family and lawyers.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the refusal by the DSS in Abuja to allow family members and lawyer to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU during the routine visitation in DSS custody on Monday.

“We also recall that the DSS did not also allow family members and lawyer access to our leader last week Thursday when they went to see him.

“We are, therefore, putting the world on notice that if anything untoward happens to our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Nigerian government and its security agencies should be held responsible…”

The DSS had earlier asked anyone who is dissatisfied with its treatment of Kanu to seek legal redress.

Kanu, who was re-arraigned on January 19, pleaded not guilty to the 15-count terrorism charge.

He filed a preliminary objection to the charge, praying the court to strike out or quash them.

An Umuahia High Court in Abia State awarded N1billion damages to him in a judgment on his fundamental rights suit.

In the amended charge, Kanu was accused of making a broadcast “with intent to intimidate the population”, in which he “threatened that people will die, the whole world will standstill”.

He was also accused of issuing “a deadly threat” that anyone who flouted his sit-at-home order should write his/her Will, which resulted in a lockdown of the Southeast.

Kanu also professed himself to be a member and leader of IPOB, a proscribed organisation in Nigeria, contrary to and punishable under Section 16 of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.

He was said to have incited members of the public “to hunt and kill Nigerian security personnel and their families”.

The Federal Government said Kanu directed IPOB members “to manufacture bombs” and to “destroy public facilities”.

He also allegedly threatened the public not to come out on May 31, 2021, and directed them “to destroy public transport system in Lagos, resulting in major economic loss to the government”.

The prosecution said he “imported into Nigeria and kept in Ubullisiuzor in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State…a radio transmitter known as Tram SOL concealed in a container of used household items which you declared as used household items”.

The alleged offence, the prosecution said, is punishable under Section 1(2)(b) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act. 2013.

