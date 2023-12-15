Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Supreme Court Okays Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial For Terrorism

Published

The Supreme Court has set aside a judgment by the lower court that dismissed the terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The apex court held that the court of appeal was wrong and that the trial court couldn’t try him because the prosecution violated his rights.

In the judgment prepared by Justice Garba Mohammed,  the court condemned the invasion of Kanu’s residence, declaring it irresponsible.

The court held that there is no law in the country stopping a trial based on the violation of the rights of a suspect.

Mohammed said, “If the police should destroy the house of a suspect to obtain exhibits, should that diverse the court against entertaining the offence?

“His remedy should be the way of civil proceeding. Proceedings can’t be stopped on account of the violation of the rights of the suspects; that is not our law for now.

“We decided not to go with the court of appeal. Though we condemned the violation of his rights, Nigeria must redeem its image and adhere to the rule of law. If a person has been granted bail, why did you invade his house? That is irresponsible. You shouldn’t blame him for running.

“No legislation in the country stripped the trial court of the jurisdiction to go ahead with Kanu’s case, despite the illegal action of the FG.

“The law must take its course. The Court of Appeal was wrong that the trial court couldn’t try him. The appeal is allowed, and the cross-appeal is dismissed.”

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 under the administration of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was subsequently granted bail in April 2017 and fled the country after an invasion of his home in Afara-Ukwu, near Umuahia, Abia State, by the Nigerian military in September 2017.

Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021.

He was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on four charges of treasonable felony, conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, illegal importation of radio equipment, and defamation of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The charges were later withdrawn by the former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who replaced them with a fresh 14-count charge bordering on terrorism and membership in a proscribed group, among others.

The court, however, reduced the charges to seven.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on October 13, 2022, held that how Kanu was renditioned to the country violated the country’s extradition treaty and was also a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The appellate court also struck out the terrorism charges filed against Kanu by the Nigerian government and ordered his release from the DSS facility.

The FG, through the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, appealed the court ruling and subsequently obtained an order staying the execution of the court judgement at the Supreme Court.

Kanu, through his lawyers, filed an appeal against the stay of execution order at the apex court on November 3, 2022.

Displeased by the verdict of the appellate court, the FG filed an appeal at the Supreme Court.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Ohanaeze Describes Supreme Court Decision On Kanu As Shocking

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has described the decision of Nigeria’s Supreme Court nullifying the judgement of the Court of Appeal...

2 hours ago

News

Supreme Court Verdict: Nigeria Bigger Loser, Not Me – Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, says the October 26, 2023 verdict of...

October 30, 2023

News

CJN Too Powerful, South-East Exclusion From Supreme Court Deliberate – Retiring Justice

A retiring member of the bench at the Supreme Court, Justice Musa Dattijo, on Friday, lamented that the power vested in the Chief Justice...

October 28, 2023

Big Story

BREAKING: Supreme Court Reject Atiku’s Request To File Fresh Evidence Against Tinubu

In his ruling on Thursday, Justice Inyang Okoro, chairman of the 7-man panel, said the time allotted to election petitions is fixed like the...

October 26, 2023

Copyright ©