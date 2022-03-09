Iyorchia-Ayu

Ebonyi PDP Nominates Igariwey as Umahi’s Replacement

The Peoples Democratic Party has nominated Iduma Enwo Igariwey as replacement for Governor David Umahi.

The PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who disclosed this, on Tuesday, said the party’s action is in compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked Umahi and his deputy Kelechi Igwe.

Ayu said Mr Fred Udeogu has also been nominated as deputy governor.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Iduma Enwo IgariweyIyorchia AyuPeoples Democratic Party

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response to Court Order as Executive Rascality

NBA Slams Umahi, Describes Response to Court Order as Executive Rascality

News
  • 9 Mar
  • 0
2023: Buhari Must Save APC Now or It Will Sink – Prof Nwaokobia Jnr

2023: Buhari Must Save APC Now or It Will Sink – Prof Nwaokobia Jnr

News
  • 9 Mar
  • 0
2023 Election: Senate Urges INEC to Allow Prison Inmates to Vote

2023 Election: Senate Urges INEC to Allow Prison Inmates to Vote

News
  • 9 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top