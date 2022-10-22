Connect with us

Edo CP Removes Auchi DPO Over Killing of Suspect Who Attacked Apostle Suleman's Convoy

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, AIG Abutu Yaro, has removed the Divisional Police Officer, Auchi Division, CSP Ayodele Suleiman, with regard to the alleged killing of a suspect arrested for attacking the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Daily Trust reports.

The DPO is to report at the state police command for debriefing.

A statement by the Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, said the DPO’s withdrawal was part of the measures to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of one of the surviving members of the gang that attacked the convoy.

“The outgoing CP now AIG Abutu Yaro has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, DPO Auchi for debriefing at the State Headquarters with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The statement urged members of the public to remain calm and patient, assuring that no stone would be left unturned to unearth the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Recall that one of the suspected attackers of Apostle Johnson Suleman was said to have been arrested by vigilantes and handed over to the police, who reportedly killed him.

Following the alleged killing of the suspect, Apostle Suleman in a tweet accused the police of trying to erase all evidence that could lead to the arrest of his attackers.

The pastor had been in Tanzania with his family and was on his back to Auchi when the gunmen attacked his convoy on Friday at about 5pm along Warrake roroles few kilometers to his hometown in Auchi.

Seven persons, including his two police ororderlies, two drivers and two female domestic workers in his convoy were killed during the attack.

