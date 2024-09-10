Edo Election: APC Commences Plot To Create Conflict Between Governor Obaseki and Oba Of Benin

As the Edo State governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024, approaches, new revelations have emerged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning a campaign strategy to demonize Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Insiders have disclosed that the plan involves accusing the governor of engaging in a feud with the Oba of Benin to sway Edo voters against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

However, the plot has caused unease within the ranks of the APC, with several chieftains voicing concerns over the potential backlash of dragging the Oba into politics.

According to sources within the APC, party leaders led by Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Kazeem Afegbua are crafting a narrative to portray Governor Obaseki as an enemy of the Oba of Benin.

The goal of the campaign strategy, insiders say, is to paint Obaseki as antagonistic towards traditional authority, using the alleged conflict to convince voters not to support the PDP candidate.

“At the next rally, they plan to accuse Governor Obaseki of disrespecting the Oba of Benin and present this as a reason to reject Asue Ighodalo,” revealed an APC insider who spoke anonymously.

“The idea is to create a narrative that voting for the PDP means endorsing Obaseki’s supposed fight with the palace,” he added.

Despite the party’s attempts to rally around the controversial plan, many APC chiefs are said to be uncomfortable with the move.

Concerned about the potential long-term damage to the party and the traditional institution, several APC chieftains have voiced their objections to involving the revered Oba of Benin in political controversies.

“Dragging the Oba into politics is a dangerous game. The Oba is the father to all Edo people, not a political commodity,” one APC chieftain told journalists via a phone call from Benin.

He added: “The palace represents our cultural heritage and the dignity of the Edo people. It is not something that should be used for cheap political points.”

Another APC leader, who also requested anonymity, said: “They should stop cheapening the Palace. Our great Oba of Benin Kingdom is bigger than any political party. We all seek to protect and preserve our cultural heritage and democracy, and involving the Oba in this manner is an insult to both.”

The push to demonize Governor Obaseki comes as APC’s candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, faces increasing challenges in his campaign.

Okpebholo’s standing in the race has reportedly plummeted following a series of missteps, including multiple gaffes during public speeches, his avoidance of media interviews, and his refusal to participate in debates with other candidates.

“They are desperate because their candidate has been rejected by Edo people due to his incompetence,” political analyst Bethel Edokpolor wrote on Facebook.

“Now, they want to shift the focus away from his failures by attacking Governor Obaseki and dragging the Oba into it. It’s a shameful and cynical strategy,” he added.

Okpebholo’s inability to connect with voters has become a major source of frustration within the APC.

His controversial statements, including a widely criticized comment about “providing insecurity” in Edo State, have further caused the APC campaign more harm.

As a result, party leaders are reportedly scrambling for a new approach to turn the tide in their favour.

The decision to involve the Oba of Benin in this political battle is seen by many as a desperate and disrespectful move, one that could backfire on the APC.

“If the APC goes ahead with this plan, it could have serious consequences,” noted political commentator Edith Osifo.

“Edo people don’t want to see their respected Oba being dragged into dirty political games. This could end up hurting the APC more than it helps them,” she further stated.

With the September 21 election fast approaching, tensions are mounting in Edo State, and the battle for the governorship appears more heated than ever.

As the APC grapples with internal divisions over its controversial campaign strategy, the party’s ability to rally support for its embattled candidate remains in question.

Whether the plan to demonize Governor Obaseki by invoking the Oba of Benin will proceed or be abandoned due to growing opposition from within the party remains to be seen.

