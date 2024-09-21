Edo Election: Cast Your Votes And Return Home, Police Tell Residents

Ahead of the Edo State governorship election on Saturday, the Nigerian Police Force has advised voters to return home after casting their ballots.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Frank Mba, on Friday said that only those accredited to move around would be allowed to do so.

“It is important for parents and for everybody to know that if you are not accredited to carry out any of the functions related to the election, you should not be out on the street. Just come, go out there, perform your civic duties, cast your vote and return to your home,” DIG Mba said.

In terms of preparation for the election on the part of the police, DIG Mba said that the police has put everything in place for a smooth election in Edo State tomorrow.

“I will say all is set, we have done our deployments, and we have taken care of all our concerns. We have made provisions for the election, we have taken care of INEC headquarters, the RAC centres and anticipated operations for the election, and so we are good to go.”

Vote buyers to be dealt with

On tackling vote buying, the DIG acknowledged that vote buying is one of the most difficult offences to manage, but promised to deal with offenders.

“Vote buying is one of the most difficult offences to actually police and manage and I am saying this with every sense of honesty,” DIG Mba said.

“The reason is simple, the bulk of vote buying and selling that takes place don’t take place in the glare of the public, in the glare of the media, in the glare of the law enforcement agents. Sometimes, they take place in the bedrooms of citizens and we don’t have the capacity to police every bedroom, every kitchen, every toilet and every balcony.

“But our pledge is that the ones that happen in the glare of the public, the ones our security network are able to detect and intercept, we will deal with them.”

The people of Edo State will go all out to vote for a new governor in the off-cycle election tomorrow.

There are 17 candidates jostling for the exalted seat at the Dennis Osadebay House in Benin City, Edo State.

IGP orders restriction of movement

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun directed the restriction of movement in Edo ahead of the poll in the state.

To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, the IGP has also placed a ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres.

Unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security outfits have also been prohibited from operating during the election, likewise, the use of sirens by unauthorised vehicles has been strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.

A statement by the force’s Public Relations Officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi said the IGP has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on election day.

The Friday statement, however, said exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders.

