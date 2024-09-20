Edo Poll: Egbetokun Orders Restriction Of Movement

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has announced comprehensive security measures to ensure a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process during the upcoming Edo off-cycle election scheduled for Saturday.

A statement by the force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi in Abuja on Friday, said the IGP has ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 6 AM to 6 PM on election day.

However, exceptions will be made for essential services, including accredited media, electoral officials, ambulances, and emergency responders.

To maintain the integrity of the electoral process, the IGP has also placed a ban on all security aides and escorts accompanying VIPs to polling booths and collation centres.

Unauthorised security personnel and quasi-security outfits have also been prohibited from operating during the election, likewise, the use of sirens by unauthorised vehicles has been strictly forbidden to ensure a calm environment for voters.

“Furthermore, the IGP has mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, aged, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.

“The Inspector-General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for Edo Gubernatorial Election, DIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni, has appealed to citizens to refrain from making prank calls to control room and designated help numbers, highlighting that text messages are more effective for operational purposes.

“The designated election lines for inquiries and reporting are: DIG Election DIG Frank Mba, mni; 07025000383 and AIG Election AIG Benneth Igwe, mni; 09085000029, while the general control room numbers are 08077773721 and 08037646272.

“The already activated joint control room is manned by police and relevant agencies engaged in the electoral process,” the statement said in part.

Edo Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities or incidents that may jeopardise the integrity of the electoral process or cause disorderliness in any part of the state.

“The Inspector-General of Police underscores the necessity of adhering to these directives to avert any undue interference and intimidation during the election.

“Political parties, candidates, and their supporters are urged to conduct themselves responsibly and in compliance with electoral laws, as any violations or attempts to disrupt the electoral process will be met with the full extent of the law.

“The IGP reaffirms the dedication of the Nigeria Police Force to promoting a safe and democratic environment.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can guarantee that the forthcoming elections in Edo, specifically and the future, are held fairly and peacefully,” the statement added.

