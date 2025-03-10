Edun Meets NIMASA On Boosting Maritime Economy

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to unlocking the Maritime Industry with a view to boosting coastal trade and creating more jobs.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, gave the assurance in his office in Abuja, the weekend, when he met with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola.

He pledged to fast-track the deployment of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF, considered as a crucial step toward supporting the growth of indigenous shipping companies, according to the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr. Mohammed Manga, in a statement.

The meeting focused on unlocking financing for local shipowners.

The discussions reinforced the government’s commitment to expanding coastal trade, creating jobs, and strengthening Nigeria’s position in the global shipping arena.

A stronger collaboration between key stakeholders on the efficient utilization of the funds to position Nigeria’s maritime industry for long-term growth was emphasised, ensuring that the CVFF delivered maximum impact.

