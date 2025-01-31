Edun Receives JP Morgan Delegation, Unpacks Key Devts In Energy Sector

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun has unpacked key developments in the energy sector to a high-level delegation from JP Morgan, including how new agreements with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) would expand electricity access to 400,000 Nigerians in the first instance.

Edun, stated this in his office when he received a high-level delegation from JP Morgan, led by Dapo Olagunju, Head of West Africa as part of a fact-finding trip by JP Morgan, aimed at exploring investment opportunities and economic strategies in the country.

The delegation, which included major investors with significant holdings in Nigeria’s Eurobonds and local securities, was part of an exploratory visit organised by JP Morgan for a diverse group of international institutional investors seeking insights into the nation’s economic landscape.

During the discussions, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy highlighted Nigeria’s recent economic milestones, including a successful Eurobond transaction completed without a roadshow, thanks to strong global investor engagement.

He emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to attract foreign investment through strategic international engagements and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to market-driven reforms.

On inflation, the Minister assured investors that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is implementing orthodox monetary policies while the government works to boost agricultural production and stabilise food prices.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Finance said the meeting between the Minister of Finance and the JP Morgan delegation marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

He said, “With its growing economy, strategic location, and business-friendly environment, Nigeria is poised to become a prime investment destination in Africa”.

