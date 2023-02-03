Connect with us

El-Rufai: Peter Obi A Nollywood Actor Going Nowhere

Published

Kaduna Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has described Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi a Nollywood actor who stands no chance of winning.

He bared his mind on the state of the nation while featuring on Television Continental (TVC) on Thursday.

El-Rufai said the presidential poll would be between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP).

He argued Obi, who dimsissed as a ‘Nollywood’ actor has no chance because the party’s campaign was simply about ethnicity and bigotry which hampers the prospect of any candidate in an election.

The former FCT minister noted the former Anambra Governor’s party lacked the footprint and spec that both the APC and PDP possessed.

“Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor and that’s all he will be. This election is between the APC and the PDP. Because they have the footprint, they have the spec.

“Ethnicity and religious bigotry will not take you anywhere. And that’s what the Labour Party campaign is about,” he said.

