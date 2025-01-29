LP Denies Collecting N50m Bribe From APC, Asks Atiku To Provide Proof

The Labour Party (LP) has said its leadership is not aware of the N50m bribe allegedly being doled out by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government to the leadership of opposition parties.

The party also said its leadership has never received a kobo from any individual, group, organisation or government who is not a member of the party.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday, expressed the party’s “shock and disbelief” over the revelation by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

He said, “The party has however expressed shock and disbelief by the revelation from one of the leading political figures and former vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, insisting that it would be improper for the politician to throw a shade at the entire opposition without also putting forward a tangible proof other than a ‘gossip’ from an unnamed source.

“The former vice President while speaking at a national conference on strengthening democracy held in Abuja accused the ruling APC of allegedly offering opposition party leaders N50 million each to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

“We are shocked that a high calibre politician who has contested election all his life and often regarded as a very experienced politician could make such a wild, unguarded and unfounded statement.

“For us in the Labour Party, a party which has remained the strongest and most veritable opposition and which speaks truth to power; a party that led the most serious campaign in the 2023 general election and has been steadfast and has remained the voice of the people, we view that statement as demeaning, ignominious, reckless and a let down from someone like Atiku Abubakar.

“We want to put it on record that the Labour Party has run a frugal administration from funds internally generated, having not received support from our elected representatives.

“And in spite of the challenges the party has faced in the recent past, the leadership of the party has remained solid and committed to the ideals of the party.

“The leadership has not received any salary from anybody. Salaries are not hidden and it is not difficult to verify who and who are on the government payroll. It is a public document and it can be verified.

“We therefore advise Atiku to be circumspect and careful in generalizing certain allegations. We expect him to speak for himself and his party.”

He added, “The opposition is the oxygen of any virile democracy because it helps put the government in power in proper checks while also ensuring inclusivity in democratic participation.

“Democracy without opposition is an autocracy and it takes a lot of sacrifices to sustain opposition. It is therefore frustrating and unpatriotic when leaders who ought to know better, begin to derive joy in denigrating the opposition camp and making jests of their sacrifices.

“We are therefore calling on Atiku Abubakar to provide concrete evidence to substantiate his allegations without which Nigerians will be forced to take every other of his statements with a pinch of salt and politically motivated.”

