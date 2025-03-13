Embattled Speaker Obasa Requests Deployment Of Armed NSCDC Personnel To Lagos Assembly Amid Leadership Crisis

The Lagos State Assembly under the leadership of the embattled speaker Mudashiru Obasa has sought the deployment of armed security personnel to fortify the Assembly complex.

This comes in the wake of a leadership crisis and conflicting judicial pronouncements that have thrown the state’s legislative arm into chaos.

A leaked letter addressed to the Lagos State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), signed by the Clerk of the House, O. B. Onafeko, revealed Obasa’s request for additional security reinforcement at the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja.

“I have the instruction of the Leadership of the House to request for Armed Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to provide security cover for the Lagos State House of Assembly as well as Honourable members and Staff,” the letter reads.

The document further notes that the NSCDC personnel would work alongside 20 private security guards in securing the premises, indicating that the leadership anticipates possible unrest or confrontation.

This request came as at the time National Industrial Court (NIC) clarified that it did not order the reinstatement of Clerk Onafeko, contrary to reports circulated by Obasa’s camp.

The court had only issued a directive for both parties to maintain peace, pending further hearings.

During the latest court session on March 12, 2025, Justice M.N. Esowe expressed shock over Onafeko’s forceful takeover of the Assembly Secretariat, using security operatives to eject Acting Clerk Taiwo Ottun.

Counsel for the Assembly, O.O. Oniyire (SAN), accused Onafeko of manipulating the judicial process and spreading misinformation about his alleged reinstatement.

Meanwhile, the court has scheduled March 18 for the hearing of all pending applications, further delaying a resolution to the crisis.

SaharaReporters learned that the leadership crisis in the Lagos Assembly was worsened by a multi-billion naira procurement scandal involving official vehicles for lawmakers.

According to sources, the bone of contention was the purchase of 39 SUVs, a project originally approved by Obasa before his removal in January.

SaharaReporters learned that Obasa had reportedly sanctioned the procurement of 35 Toyota Fortuner SUVs and 10 Toyota Prado SUVs from Dubai at a staggering N7 billion.

However, during her brief tenure as Speaker, Mojisola Meranda reviewed the proposal, opting instead for a local dealer who supplied 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado SUVs and seven Toyota Land Cruiser 2025 models for N5 billion—effectively saving the Assembly N2 billion.

This decision allegedly enraged Obasa, who is now demanding that all SUVs procured under Meranda be returned. Sources suggest that Obasa’s original plan was to distribute 45 luxury vehicles, including four units for himself and his two wives.

In another controversial move, Obasa had also unilaterally replaced the legal team representing the Lagos Assembly in court without consulting the 35 lawmakers who had initially voted for his impeachment.

The move sparked outrage among the Assembly members and legal practitioners.

During a court hearing at the Ikeja High Court, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro adjourned proceedings to March 17 after multiple new applications were filed. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, representing the 35 lawmakers opposed to Obasa, condemned the Speaker’s move as illegal.

“A plaintiff cannot impose a lawyer on the defendants,” Falana stated, affirming that he and his legal team had been duly selected by the majority faction of lawmakers.

Tinubu’s Emergency Meeting With Lawmakers

The escalating crisis has now drawn the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who on Wednesday convened an emergency closed-door meeting with Speaker Obasa, Mojisola Meranda, and other Lagos lawmakers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Sources confirmed that the lawmakers were flown to Abuja on a chartered flight personally arranged by Tinubu in a last-minute effort to prevent the crisis from spiraling further out of control. The legislators arrived at Aso Rock shortly after 2:00 PM, while Obasa made a separate, more discreet entry at around 3:00 PM.

The meeting is expected to shape the future of the Lagos Assembly, as tensions between Obasa’s loyalists and the opposition lawmakers remain at an all-time high.

