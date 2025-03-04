Lagos Assembly: Obasa In Reconciliatory Meeting With Meranda, Other Lawmakers

The newly re-elected Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is currently in a closed-door reconciliatory meeting with 39 lawmakers.

The meeting held at the complex in Alausa, Ikeja, which had in attendance the deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, started at about 2:10 pm. The meeting is aimed at wooing the aggrieved lawmakers to his side and dousing frayed nerves, as well as charting a new course.

Going by the development, Obasa may eventually not resign his position as is widely speculated in the public space.

As of 3.45 pm, the all-important meeting was still ongoing.

It was also gathered that Obasa will likely drop the lawsuit filed against the House of Assembly and 33 lawmakers at Ikeja Court over his removal as speaker by the lawmakers.

Recall that in an epoch-making event on Monday, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly re-elected the embattled ex-speaker, Obasa, after the then-incumbent, Meranada, resigned.

The re-elections by the 40-member legislative assembly followed a series of interventions by the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the national and state levels.

Obasa was removed by 33 out of 39 members of the House on January 13, 2025, and replaced by his erstwhile deputy, Meranda.

The development generated a lot of conflict, putting the house and Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the APC in the state, party faithful, and supporters in disarray, prompting President Bola Tinubu to draft a high-powered national committee led by Chief Bisi Akande, Aremo Segun Osoba, among others, to finally arrive at a truce.

