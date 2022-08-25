Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ex-Presidential Amnesty Programme Chairman, Prof Charles Dokubo is Dead

Published

The former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo is dead.

According to SaharaReporters Dokubo died on Wednesday evening in a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

He was 70 years old.

The professor of strategy was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local government of Rivers state on March 23, 1952.

He had primary and secondary education in Abonnema and did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire.

Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough in the late 70s, where he undertook a course in modern History and Politics. He was awarded a BA [Hons.].

He also had a master’s degree in Peace Studies and a doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and Control.

He was appointed the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in 2018 after his predecessor, Paul Boroh was removed following allegations of corruption.

Before his appointment, Dokubo was a Director at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

In February 2020, he was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over corruption allegations.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Insecurity: Sheikh Gumi Asks FG To Give Bandits ‘Blanket Amnesty’

Popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has called on the Federal Government to give bandits willing to make peace ‘blanket amnesty’ if the current...

February 19, 2021

News

Ex-Militants in Delta Protest at Govt House Over Jobs

Former militants from several communities in Delta State have laid siege to the Government House protesting over an alleged attempt by some contractors to...

November 9, 2018

News

$9 Million Cash Allegedly Discovered in Home of Ex-Amnesty Boss, Boroh

One year after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered a whopping $44.3 million at a luxury apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, the anti-graft...

March 21, 2018

News

Military Alerted Before Dapchi Abduction – Amnesty

Nigeria’s military was on Tuesday accused of ignoring repeated warnings about the movements of Boko Haram fighters before they kidnapped 110 schoolgirls in the...

March 20, 2018

Copyright ©