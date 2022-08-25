Ex-Presidential Amnesty Programme Chairman, Prof Charles Dokubo is Dead

The former Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo is dead.

According to SaharaReporters Dokubo died on Wednesday evening in a hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

He was 70 years old.

The professor of strategy was born in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local government of Rivers state on March 23, 1952.

He had primary and secondary education in Abonnema and did his ‘A’ levels at Huddersfield Technical College in West Yorkshire.

Dokubo was admitted to the University of Teesside at Middlesbrough in the late 70s, where he undertook a course in modern History and Politics. He was awarded a BA [Hons.].

He also had a master’s degree in Peace Studies and a doctoral degree in Nuclear Weapon Proliferation and Control.

He was appointed the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in 2018 after his predecessor, Paul Boroh was removed following allegations of corruption.

Before his appointment, Dokubo was a Director at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA).

In February 2020, he was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over corruption allegations.

