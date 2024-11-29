Federal Polytechnic Mubi: Concern Citizen Calls For Investigation Against the Chairman Governing Council

A group called Mubi Concern Citizens has called on the Senate committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund to investigate the activity of the governing council of Federal Polytechnic Mubi.

In a petition signed by Jacob Jambula Chairman of the group and Hajiya Fatimatu Labaran Secretary of the group alleged corruption and unethical handling of the institution.

Petition reads as follows:

Mubi Concern Citizen

No. 5 Boni Haruna Street, Mubi North LGA – Adamawa state.

To

The Chairman

Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund

National Assembly Complex

Three Arms Zone Garki, Abuja

19th September 2024

Dear Sir,

A PASSIONATE PETITION AGAINST THE CHAIRMAN OF THE 11TH GOVERNING COUNCIL OF THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, MUBI

The establishment of Governing Councils or Boards for federal organizations, companies, and academic institutions serves the critical purpose of supervising their management.

These councils operate within a framework of laws, established precedents, conventional practices, and civil service rules. However, recent developments at the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, have raised serious concerns about the actions and leadership of the Chairman and Members of the 11th Governing Council since their inauguration on 4th July 2024.

We wish to draw your urgent attention to these issues, which threaten the institution’s integrity, financial stability, and academic standing.

Background and Initial Expectations

The Polytechnic community initially welcomed the inauguration of the 11th Governing Council with enthusiasm, as its arrival coincided with the need to address pressing matters, including: ng the vacant position of Registrar (who also serves as Secretary to the Council). printing Directors.

ving promotions and reviewing disciplinary issues. tIng a three-year developmental plan for the Polytechnic.

Unfortunately, the Council’s actions have instead been characterized by indecision, arrogance, lack of administrative competence, and a pretense of omniscient leadership.

Concerns Raised

1. Misuse of Resources and Fruitless Activities

Upon inauguration, the Chairman flew to Adamawa on 9th July 2024 at the Polytechnic’s expense, stayed for only 47 minutes on campus, and incurred over M1 million in transportation, accommodation, and feeding costs.

Subsequent Council meetings have resulted in no concrete resolutions, despite the Council consuming over N100 million in just two months.

2. Violation of Governance Principles

The Council suspended the Acting Registrar indefinitely and the Bursar for three months without following principles of natural justice and fair hearing.

Standing committees required by the Polytechnic Act have not been formed.

3. Unilateral and Unauthorized Decisions

The Chairman unilaterally formed 12 committees and appointed members without proper consultation with Management or adherence to institutional norms.

He directed the removal and replacement of key officers, such as Directors of Academic Planning, Consultancy Services, Entrepreneurship Education, and Dean of Student Affairs, in violation of the Polytechnic Act.

4. Interference in Academic and Administrative Processes

Fresh elections were ordered for Head of Departments, despite the lawful election of officers earlier in the year for a three-year tenure.

Unauthorized individuals, including a retired local government officer with a history of financial crimes, have been appointed to key positions, including as Chair of a Council ad hoc committee.

5. Extravagant and Questionable Contracts

The Chairman introduced external companies for managing the Polytechnic portal and security services at exorbitant costs.

The portal management company plans to charge students N5,000 per session, imposing undue financial burdens on students and risking the security of sensitive academic records.

6. Overreach and Threats to Principal Officers

The Chairman has usurped the Rector’s executive functions and frequently threatens Principal Officers with suspension or removal.

Implications

The current leadership style has plunged the Polytechnic into financial disarray and disrupted its operations. The institution’s autonomy, stability, and academic integrity are at grave risk.

Call to Action

We urgently appeal to the Senate Committee to:

1. Investigate the actions and decisions of the 11th Governing Council.

2. Direct the Rector to disregard the Chairman’s unlawful directives.

3. Ensure adherence to the Polytechnic Act and established governance principles.

4. Address the financial recklessness and mismanagement under the Chairman’s leadership.

Conclusion

As a 40-year-old academic institution, the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, deserves responsible and transparent leadership. We hope the Senate Committee will address these concerns with urgency and ensure justice, equity, and fair play.

Your prompt intervention will not only preserve the Polytechnic’s future but also bolster public confidence in your commitment to upholding the principles of good governance.

Thank you.

Yours sincerely,

Jacob Jambula.

Jacob22@gmail.com

Chairman.

Hajiya Fatimatu Labaran

Secretary

