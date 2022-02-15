FG Earmarks N2.55 Trillion for Subsidy in Supplementary Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari has earmarked N2.55trillion for fuel subsidy in the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval, The Nation reports.
The Federal Government had informed the subsidy regime will end in June 2022.
Fuel queues appeared since last week across the nation over rising import costs of the product.
But Buhari’s letter for the subsidy provision was read on the floor by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
Buhari said while N106billion provided in the Supplementary Bill would be used as capital expenditure, N43.87billion would be spent on recurrent expenditures.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours