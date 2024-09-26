FG Raises Corps Members Allowance To ₦77,000 Per Month

The Federal Government has approved the increase of Corps Members’ monthly allowance to ₦77,000 with effect from July 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Caroline Embu, said the increment was in line with the enactment of the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024.

Embu quoted a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, dated September 25, 2024 and signed by the Chairman, Ekpo Nta.

“Prior to this, the Director General, NYSC Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had paid an advocacy visit to the Chairman in which he solicited for a robust welfare package for Corps Members.

“The NYSC Boss is thankful to the Federal Government for the timely gesture and is optimistic that it will not only bring much needed succour to the Corps Members, but also boost their morale and motivate them to do even more, in their service to the nation,” Embu said.

Before this increase, the monthly allowance for Corps Members was ₦33,000.

In 2020, the NYSC increased the allowances of corps members from ₦19,800 to ₦33,000, months after a new minimum wage bill of ₦30,000 was signed.

Late July, President Bola Tinubu signed the minimum wage bill into law, ending months of deliberations between government authorities, labour unions, and the private sector.

He signed it at the State House in Abuja days after the National Assembly National had passed the Minimum Wage Act, 2019 to increase the National Minimum Wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000.

