FG to Present Certificate of Registration to Breakaway ASUU Faction CONUA

In an attempt to clip the wings of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Federal Government will on Tuesday present a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of ASUU, The Nation reports.

Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige will do the presentation.

This was contained in an invitation sent to reporters on Tuesday by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

CONUA, a breakaway faction of ASUU with a presence in a few federal universities, is led by its National Coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The message by the Ministry of Labour read: “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

“The Programme is scheduled to hold as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 4th October 2022

“Venue: Hon. Minister Conference Room, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Abuja.

“Time: 2:00pm

“Your media organisation is invited to cover the event and strictly by invitation.”

ASUU has been on strike since February 14 to press home its demands.

Despite a ruling by the National Industrial Court on Sept 21, 2022 ordering the university to return to work, the University lecturers have remained adamant.

Last week, ASUU through its lawyers, filed an appeal against the court ruling.

